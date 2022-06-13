Locals take to the pool during heat wave, precautions in place to stay safe

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - People of Bowling Green took to the pool as temperatures continue to rise in the area.

Nick Collar, a school teacher visiting the waterpark, says, “It was about 100 degrees, and we needed to get out of the house. I have a five-year-old, and we love coming here and just splashing around to beat the heat during the afternoon.”

Lifeguards have come up with a plan to take extra precautions.

Rachel Foster, lifeguard at Russell Sims Aquatic Center, says, “With being a lifeguard, I mean, we’re out for an hour and down for 30 minutes. That’s how we rotate, and there’s a couple positions around the park that we do that in, but because of the heat wave Margaret and I have actually come up with a plan this week that it’s going to be every 90 minutes, we’re going to take a 15 minute break. We’re going to get everyone out of the pool so our lifeguards can come down off their stands, they can get in the water, and just kind of cool off and relax a minute because this heat is insane.”

For Nick Collar, coming to the pool is the perfect opportunity to teach his daughter some valuable life lessons.

“We have to make sure to just keep hydrated more than anything. I use this as a good opportunity to teach my daughter about drinking water even when you’re not thirsty, even when you’re not felling hot because of the pool. Wearing shoes so you’re not burning your feet. Try to stay out of the sun as much as you can. Wear sunscreen all the time,” he says.

If you are planning on visiting your local pool or being outside, be mindful of how dangerous this time of year can be.

Foster adds, “I think that if somebody is going to come out here, definitely, this concrete is going to get hot too. So definitely wear shoes that you’re comfortable walking around in on deck. Definitely bring a water bottle because we will have water coolers over there that you can get your own water with. That won’t be any cost to you from concessions. Just stay hydrated, stay in the water when you can, put on a lot of sunscreen, and try not to get a really bad sunburn because with the high heat the UV Index is going to be up too.”

