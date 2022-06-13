Advertisement

Precautions taking place for those working outside during heat wave

Road construction workers prepare for rising summer temperatures
Road construction workers prepare for rising summer temperatures(Lauren Floyd)
By Lauren Floyd
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 6:18 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The heat is on, and some do not have the luxury to work in an air conditioned environment throughout the day.

Keep in mind those who work outside and are having to combat these rising temperatures.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has workers on the roads all over nearby counties. Asphalt absorbs heat, causing workers to be in even hotter conditions.

For the next several days, KTC has been notified by the safety director, warning workers to stay hydrated and cautious. Officials say they understand how dangerous heat can be to those working outside for long periods of time.

Wes Watt, Public Information Officer for KTC District 3 says they provide crews with coolers so they can stay hydrated throughout the day.

He says, ”We carry coolers and ice and all those things out onto the job sites to try to make sure our folks stay hydrated. It’s important for them to stay hydrated when they’re at home after hours, too, before they go into work the next day. So we are aware of that, and our crews do everything they can to stay hydrated and stay as cool as they can.”

Watt also adds that it is not always possible for workers to avoid the hottest part of the day, but their goal is to try to utilize cooler temperatures in the morning and at night to avoid dangers that the heat can bring.

