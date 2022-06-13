Tops Announce 2022 Volleyball Schedule; Season Tickets on Sale

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU Volleyball is set to face another tough test this fall as the team has announced its complete 2022 schedule on Monday. Additionally, flexible season ticket packages are on sale to catch the Hilltoppers in action at all 14 regular season home matches. In total, the schedule includes 29 regular season matches before the Conference USA Tournament comes to Bowling Green.

“We’re excited to finally be able to release our schedule,” shared WKU Volleyball head coach Travis Hudson. “It’s been a frustrating process this year as we waited for our conference schedule, but we feel fortunate to have been able to put together a schedule of this quality with so many unknowns. Overcoming the loss of six seniors will be challenging but we have a talented young group led by some experienced returners and we’re looking forward to getting started.”

Season tickets for the 2022 WKU Volleyball campaign are on sale now. For $50 fans will receive 14 flexible tickets that can be used for any regular-season match featuring the Hilltoppers in Diddle Arena. Seating will be general admission with full capacity. BUY NOW

The Hilltoppers will face three NCAA Tournament teams from last season in Louisville (Final Four), Tennessee (Second Round) and Rice (Second Round) with the Cardinals and Owls visiting Diddle Arena. WKU’s regular season slate features four Power Five opponents spanning the ACC, Big Ten and SEC (2).

WKU will also host the C-USA Tournament from Nov. 18-20 on The Hill, marking the second time since joining the league the Tops have hosted the event. The Red and White claimed the 2017 C-USA Tournament Championship the last time the squad hosted.

Nine of the 23 squads WKU will face in 2022 posted 20-win seasons in 2021 and 14 owned winning records (seven C-USA teams were below .500).

In four non-conference tournaments to open the season, WKU will visit events hosted by Bradley on Opening Weekend and Bowling Green State the next weekend. In between those two tournaments, the Hilltoppers will host Louisville for just the third time in program history as its 2022 home opener on Wednesday, Aug. 31.

Weekends three and four will keep the Tops at home for the Holiday Inn – University Plaza Hotel Invitational and WKU Volleyball Invite. Across those events, Northern Kentucky, Toledo, Austin Peay, Tennessee Tech, Texas A&M and Indiana will visit The Hill.

WKU will close midweek non-conference action with a trip to Austin Peay on Oct. 5.

For the first time since 2019, the Hilltoppers will face C-USA West Division foes during the regular season. Conference USA play will open with a road trip to UAB and Middle Tennessee on Oct. 23 and 25. WKU returns home the following weekend to host FIU (Sept. 30) and Charlotte (Oct. 2). Following the midweek at APSU, the Hilltoppers will host UTSA on Sunday, Oct. 9 before hitting the road for matches in the Lone Star State the following weekend at North Texas (Oct. 14) and UTEP (Oct. 16).

Hudson and company will play a split weekend next, visiting Charlotte on Friday, Oct. 21 before hosting the Blue Raiders on Sunday, Oct. 23. WKU will remain home the next weekend as well with UAB (Oct. 28) and Louisiana Tech (Oct. 29) coming to town.

The final road trip of the regular season for WKU will be the Florida swing as the Tops visit Florida Atlantic on Nov. 4 and FIU on Nov. 6.

Regular season play will conclude for the Hilltoppers on Thursday, Nov. 10 as Rice heads to The Hill.

Just over a week later, WKU will welcome the league’s top eight teams (by conference winning percentage) to The Hill for the Conference USA Tournament. From Nov. 18-20, the Tops will host the single-elimination tournament. Flexible season ticket packages will not be valid for the postseason.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.