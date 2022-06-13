TVA asks customers to reduce power use during heat wave

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Because of the extreme heat, the Tennessee Valley Authority is urging Warren RECC, Bowling Green Municipal Utilities and their members to reduce electric usage as much as possible during the hours of 2 p.m. through 5 p.m. daily until further notice.

The utility companies say residential, commercial and industrial customers should cooperate in reducing power usage. Consumers should do the following:

-Postpone using electric appliances such as dishwashers, dryers, and cooking equipment until later in the day.

-Reduce the use of air conditioning by increasing thermostats a few degrees.

-Turn off nonessential lights, appliances and other electrical equipment. TVA, BGMU’s supplier of power, is the nation’s largest public power provider.

TVA provides power to 158 power distributors that serve approximately 8.5 million consumers in seven southeastern states.

