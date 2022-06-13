Advertisement

Unrestrained infant dies after falling from vehicle, being run over, police say

A 10-month-old girl is dead after investigators said a vehicle she had been sitting in ran her...
A 10-month-old girl is dead after investigators said a vehicle she had been sitting in ran her over after she fell.(Pixabay)
By Travis Leder
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 10:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WOODBRIDGE, Va. (Gray News) - Police are investigating the death of a small child in Virginia after investigators said she was run over by the vehicle she had been sitting in.

The Prince William County Police Department said its Crash Investigation Unit responded to the scene on Sunday in Woodbridge to find a 10-month-old girl with a serious head injury.

The girl, who was from Hyattsville, Maryland, was rushed to a nearby hospital where she died from her injuries later in the day.

Investigators said they believe the driver had placed the infant unrestrained in the back seat of a Toyota Highlander before driving to a nearby dumpster.

The 35-year-old driver went to pick up additional family members at a home, but when one of the relatives opened the back door, the child fell out of the vehicle, authorities said.

Police said the driver immediately got out of the vehicle while the SUV’s transmission was still in drive, causing it to roll over the child.

The driver hasn’t been charged as of Monday morning, and the police department said the case remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Alabama judge has found a man guilty of criminal littering for leaving flowers on his...
Judge finds man guilty of criminal littering after leaving flowers on fiancé’s grave
Peach Tree Tattoo old location
Tornado Anniversary: Peach Tree Tattoo speaks out six months after tornadoes destroyed old location
FILE - Washington Football Team's defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio looks over the field...
Jack Del Rio fined $100K for comments about Capitol riot
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) advises motorists of ramp and lane closures for...
KYTC delivers traffic impact report for June 10 through June 17
South Warren ends season with semifinal loss
Top-ranked Bruins end South Warren’s season in semifinal loss

Latest News

The Minnesota Zoo celebrates the birth of rare Amur (Siberian) Tiger cubs.
CUTE: Zoo welcomes litter of tiger cubs born on Mother’s Day
Former Attorney General Bill Barr said former President Donald Trump claimed fraud before there...
Barr: Trump claimed fraud before evidence possible
1
Show and Series: "Obi-Wan"
1
Good News: Kentucky Tornado Victims Get New Home
The 6-3 Supreme Court ruling is in keeping with an earlier ruling from the 1970s that said the...
Supreme Court rules against Navajo Nation member prosecuted twice