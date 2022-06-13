WCSO looking for two suspects who broke into gated area of Basil Griffin Park

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Warren County Sheriffs’ Office is looking for a group of suspects after a break-in at Basil Griffin Park in the early hours of the morning on June 10th.

The sheriff’s office said Basil Griffin Park staff told them that sometime between 1:13 a.m. and 2:45 a.m. on June 10th, two individuals entered Basil Griffin Park on foot, broke into a gated area that houses vehicles and trailers used for highway maintenance, before breaking into two trailers and a concession building.

One of the suspects appeared to be a white male with facial hair and neck tattoos.

The also subjects broke the padlocks to the gated area as well as the trailers and stole power tools totaling nearly $7,000.00.

A lock box with keys was damaged and the subjects removed food and drinks from freezers, as well as two cash registers.

If you have any information regarding the theft, contact the Warren County Sheriff’s Office at (270) 842-1633

