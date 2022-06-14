Advertisement

10-year-old sells lemonade to help big sister with cancer accomplish bucket list

By Paige Blanzy and Debra Worley
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 12:12 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
EAST PEORIA, Ill. (25 News Now/Gray News) – A 10-year-old in Central Illinois has made it his mission to raise enough money to help his older sister, who is fighting stage 4 cancer, cross an item off her bucket list.

Payton Wilkey’s 22-year-old sister has stopped treatments and is trying to live each day to the fullest, WEEK reported.

“We know our time is becoming limited,” said Laura Wilkey, Payton’s mother. “One of her wishes right now is to make a trip to upstate New York, which is where my family is from, we used to go like every summer.”

Payton is selling lemonade to help his family afford a week-long road trip.

“We don’t get that much money so I am helping out my family so they can have money,” the 10-year-old said.

Although he’s only selling each cup for 50 cents, Payton has already made progress toward his goal.

“Total so far with his lemonade stand, we’re at about $220 in a week,” Wilkey said.

Wilkey estimates the July trip will cost $3,000, but that has not deterred Payton.

“He’s always been big sister’s little buddy. I know it’s a lot for him to kind of understand everything that’s going on, but if he can help, he wants to help,” Wilkey said.

