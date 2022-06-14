Advertisement

Another day of intense heat & humidity

By Ariella Scalese
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 7:35 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It’s going to feel like 105-110 for several hours today.

  • An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect for areas along and west of 65
  • A Heat Advisory is in effect for areas along and east of 65
  • Some rain possible Thursday

An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect for areas generally along/west of I-65 through this afternoon, while a Heat Advisory is up for everyone else until Wednesday evening. This is because the remainder of our work week looks HOT and HUMID as the summertime heat makes a return! Heat indices will likely go above 105° each afternoon through Thursday, even touching 110° for some. We may catch a bit of relief Friday in the form of a weak cold front with a chance for a thunderstorm Thursday and Friday. Temps still look toasty as we move toward Father’s Day weekend, however.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

**EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING for Bowling Green and points W thru Tue afternoon**

**HEAT ADVISORY for areas east of Bowling Green thru Wednesday**

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny, very hot and humid. High 98. Low 76. Winds S at 9 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, very hot and humid. High 98. Low 75. Winds S at 7 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. High 96. Low 73. Winds SW at 8 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Normal High: 87

Normal Low: 65

Record High Today: 102 (1894)

Record Low Today: 48 (1895)

Sunrise: 5:26 a.m.

Sunset: 8:07 p.m.

Precipitation:

Yesterday: 0.00″

So Far This Month: 3.39″ (+1.48″)

So Far This Year: 26.41″ (+2.41″)

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good Ozone Count: 17 Moderate Small Particulate Matter: 52

Pollen Count: 6 Medium (Trees & Grasses)

Mold Count: Low

UV Index: 9 ( Very High)

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

