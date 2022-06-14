Another day of intense heat & humidity
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It’s going to feel like 105-110 for several hours today.
- An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect for areas along and west of 65
- A Heat Advisory is in effect for areas along and east of 65
- Some rain possible Thursday
An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect for areas generally along/west of I-65 through this afternoon, while a Heat Advisory is up for everyone else until Wednesday evening. This is because the remainder of our work week looks HOT and HUMID as the summertime heat makes a return! Heat indices will likely go above 105° each afternoon through Thursday, even touching 110° for some. We may catch a bit of relief Friday in the form of a weak cold front with a chance for a thunderstorm Thursday and Friday. Temps still look toasty as we move toward Father’s Day weekend, however.
Bowling Green 3 day forecast:
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny, very hot and humid. High 98. Low 76. Winds S at 9 mph.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, very hot and humid. High 98. Low 75. Winds S at 7 mph.
THURSDAY: Partly sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. High 96. Low 73. Winds SW at 8 mph.
Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:
Normal High: 87
Normal Low: 65
Record High Today: 102 (1894)
Record Low Today: 48 (1895)
Sunrise: 5:26 a.m.
Sunset: 8:07 p.m.
Precipitation:
Yesterday: 0.00″
So Far This Month: 3.39″ (+1.48″)
So Far This Year: 26.41″ (+2.41″)
Health & Allergies:
Air Quality: Good Ozone Count: 17 Moderate Small Particulate Matter: 52
Pollen Count: 6 Medium (Trees & Grasses)
Mold Count: Low
UV Index: 9 ( Very High)
