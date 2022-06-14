Bowling Green residents asked to to reduce power usage during heat wave

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The current heat wave in Kentucky is shaping this summer to be one of the hottest yet.

Though it’s getting hotter, Bowling Green power companies are urging residents to cut down on using high energy appliances.

“With all the hot temperatures that we’ve had in the area, it’s just important that we be able to produce and maintain a level of reliable electric service to everybody,” said BGMU Customer Relations Manager Christy Twyman, “Of course, with higher temperatures comes the higher need. People are trying to eat are using more energy, trying to stay comfortable. But that puts some stress on the system.”

The Tennessee Valley Authority worries that too many people using too many appliances may overstress the power supply.

“TVA is is our electricity provider,” explained Warren RECC Senior Director of Communications and Public relations, Kim Phelps, “They provide electricity throughout the Tennessee Valley. They have asked Warren RECC and our members to conserve energy as much as possible, especially during peak times. And that’s about 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.”

Phelps advises getting shades for windows and raising the thermostat when nobody is home to help lower energy consumption.

“You can close your shades, especially on the sunny side of the house,” Phelps said, “While this is not everyone’s favorite, if you could, if you raise your thermostat a couple of degrees, that actually saves a whole lot.”

Phelps also advises to be mindful of drafts in the home to help keep cool, especially for older homes and trailers.

“The best thing that you can do is make sure that you keep the cold air in, and the hot air out,” Phelps said, “If you have a drafty door, for example, if you want to maybe put a towel or one of those little draft mats down there, that helps.”

Twyman reminds residents that electricity is not the only energy consumer, using cold water over warm will also reduce energy consumption.

“On the water side, you just need to think about heating your water. So if you could wash on cold temperatures, again, do full loads on your dishwasher. Keep your showers brief, you know, instead of taking a bath, take a shower and not make it so hot.”

Above all else, Phelps asks people to be safe and help each other in this heat.

“We always, always ask that if you have an elderly neighbor or you have or someone with small kids or pets, just make sure you check in on people. We’re all a family here in south central Kentucky. So just make sure check with your neighbor and make sure everybody’s doing okay.”

For more resources on energy conservation, visit the Warren RECC website.

