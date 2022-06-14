Glasgow: Domestic complaint leads to drug, child endangerment charges

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - On Tuesday, June 14, the Glasgow Police Department responded to Valley View Drive on a domestic complaint.

Officers say they found digital scales, methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and marijuana during a search of the residence.

(STORY CONTINUES BELOW MUGS)

Katherine Moore (Barren County Detention Center)

Richard Short (Barren County Detention Center)

The Department Of Social Services was called to the scene when officers found a minor child asleep on a mattress on the floor.

Richard N. Short, of Glasgow, was arrested and charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance first-degree 1st Offense (Methamphetamine), Possession Of Marijuana, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Endangering the Welfare Of A Minor.

Katherine M. Moore, of Glasgow, was arrested and charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance first-degree 1st Offense (Methamphetamine), Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Endangering The Welfare Of A Minor.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.