Glasgow: Domestic complaint leads to drug, child endangerment charges
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - On Tuesday, June 14, the Glasgow Police Department responded to Valley View Drive on a domestic complaint.
Officers say they found digital scales, methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and marijuana during a search of the residence.
The Department Of Social Services was called to the scene when officers found a minor child asleep on a mattress on the floor.
Richard N. Short, of Glasgow, was arrested and charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance first-degree 1st Offense (Methamphetamine), Possession Of Marijuana, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Endangering the Welfare Of A Minor.
Katherine M. Moore, of Glasgow, was arrested and charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance first-degree 1st Offense (Methamphetamine), Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Endangering The Welfare Of A Minor.
