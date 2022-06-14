Governor Beshear names 17 to medical marijuana advisory panel

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear has named 17 people to serve on a medical marijuana advisory team that he formed by an executive order.

Beshear said in a statement that Justice Cabinet Secretary Kerry Harvey and Public Protection Cabinet Secretary Ray Perry will serve as co-chairs.

The panel will include health care professionals, members of law enforcement and advocates for medical marijuana.

The committee will travel around the state to gather views on the issue and provide feedback to the governor’s office.

The move comes after a bill to legalize medical cannabis died in the state Senate after the House passed it.

