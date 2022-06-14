Ground broken on zero net energy home in Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Kentucky will soon see it’s first zero net energy house.

Atmos Energy and Habitat for Humanity in Owensboro broke ground on the home Tuesday.

Officials say the home will produce the same amount of energy it consumes in a year.

Officials with the Habitat for Humanity says the home is being build for a single mom from Owensboro with four children. Executive director, Jeremy Stephens says the home is expected to be done by the fall.

“This home we hope to have built by the middle of September, barring any issues with supply and demand materials or anything of that nature which has been a thing lately,” Stephens says. “We don’t see that being a issue, so we hope by the end of September at the very latest we’re handing the keys over to this wonderful family.”

They say construction on the home will start this week.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.