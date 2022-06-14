Advertisement

Health officials urge men to stop avoiding the doctor

There’s a persistent stereotype that men must be ‘tough,’ and going to the doctor is a sign of weakness. That is putting men’s lives at risk.
By Maira Ansari
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - There’s a persistent stereotype that men must be ‘tough,’ and going to the doctor is a sign of weakness. That is putting men’s lives at risk.

Compared to women, more men avoid going to the doctor, skip recommended health screenings and practice riskier behaviors. As a result, they also live with more years of bad health and die about five years sooner than women.

A national survey by Cleveland Clinic revealed a disconnect between the sexes when it comes to our health. It showed that more than 60% of men have not visited a health care provider even when they needed to.

The COVID-19 pandemic has only made it worse.

Dr. Joshua Yuen, Norton Community Medical Associates – Bullitt County, said men need to get a physical every year to keep tabs on their health.

A physical includes a review of health and family history, medications, allergies, preventive screenings and immunizations, lab work and an exam. Blood pressure, blood sugar and cholesterol also will be checked.

These are good determinants of heart health, especially since heart disease is the number one killer of men. Having baseline numbers for these starting at a young age helps the provider see changes over time and catch indicators for chronic disease either before they start or early on, when they are much easier to treat.

Virtual medical visits are also a good option to help break the ice if someone is uncomfortable visiting the doctor.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

