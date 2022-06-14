Horse owners file lawsuit against Barren County officials, others

BARREN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - A Christian County couple has filed a lawsuit against a handful of Barren County officials and others, claiming that their rights were violated when their horses were seized back in 2019.

Greg Turner, Brittany Turner and BG Stables are listed in the lawsuit as the plaintiffs who are suing Judge-Executive Michael Hale and his wife Shani Hale. Magistrates listed in the suit include Jeff Botts, Trent Riddle, Carl Dickerson, Tim Coomer, Mark Bowman, Kenneth Sartin and Billy Houchens; and Glasgow Mayor Harold Armstrong.

Shelley Furlong, the Barren County Animal Control officer, Steve Bulle and Suzanna Johnson are listed in the suit as well.

The lawsuit states that the Turners owned nine horses and operated a public riding stable through a contract with the Barren River Lake State Park.

On September 10, 2019, the suit claims the horses were removed from the stable and boarded at Bulle’s private farm until May when they were brought back to the state park.

The Turners are making allegations that the horses were ‘unlawfully’ confiscated from their care, which was done without due process.

Hale has previously told WBKO News that the animals were abandoned, left malnourished, and about 200 pounds underweight, and that’s when they were seized by officials. He took one of the horses into his personal care on his private farm.

According to the lawsuit, Greg Turner pleaded guilty to nine counts of cruelty to animals in 2021 after he was confronted with a board and care invoice, which exceeded $35,000.

Johnson is accused in the lawsuit of posting sickly photos of horses that were a misrepresentation of the physical state of them, with the intent ‘to ‘dirty up’ Greg Turner,’ the suit states.

The lawsuit claims that the defendants engaged in complicity, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, official misconduct in the first degree, abuse of power and malicious prosecution.

The lawsuit calls for a jury trial in the case, payment for compensatory and punitive damages, attorney fees/court costs, and interest charged on the money rewarded.

The horses were supposed to be put up for auction , but that process was halted pending the outcome of this lawsuit.

