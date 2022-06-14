Advertisement

Lincoln birthplace to observe Juneteenth with presentations

By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 6:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HODGENVILLE, Ky. (AP) - The Abraham Lincoln Birthplace National Historical Park is observing Juneteenth with two free presentations.

The National Park Service said in a statement that Ranger Layton Carr will lead a discussion at 11 a.m. Saturday about Abraham Lincoln’s legacy in pushing for emancipation and how that led to the formation of Juneteenth.

The statement says there will also be a Kentucky Humanities Council Chautauqua performance in the afternoon.

Virgil Covington Jr. will portray William Wells Brown in a living history presentation.

Brown was born into slavery in central Kentucky but escaped in 1834 and is considered to be the first published Black novelist and playwright.

