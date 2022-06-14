Advertisement

NBA’s Montrezl Harrell facing felony marijuana charge

FILE PHOTO - The Charlotte Hornets have acquired power forward/center Montrezl Harrell from the...
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 6:07 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Ky. (AP) - Charlotte Hornets forward Montrezl Harrell is facing a felony drug charge after authorities said they found vacuum-sealed bags of marijuana in his car during a traffic stop.

According to court records, the 28-year-old Harrell was pulled over in Richmond, by a state trooper May 12 for driving behind a vehicle too closely.

The trooper said he smelled marijuana and, after a search, discovered 3 pounds of marijuana in vacuum-sealed bags inside a backpack in the backseat.

The former University of Louisville star has been charged with trafficking less than 5 pounds of marijuana.

It was not immediately clear whether Harrell had an attorney who could comment.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

