Scottsville Police warning public of money scam

SCOTTSVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - Scottsville Police are warning the public of a money scam recirculating in the area.

What is called “motion picture” money has been found in the area, and police are describing the fake money to feel more like paper.

Money scam reported in Scottsville. (Scottsville Police Department)

The bills also say “Motion Picture Use Only” and the back of the bill says “In Copy We Trust.”

Police said these are not legal tender and anyone who comes across the counterfeit money is asked to contact local law enforcement.

