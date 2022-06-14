Steamy Conditions Continue!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Tuesday was Day 3 of our ongoing heat wave! We’ll make it Day 4 Wednesday.

A cooldown this weekend

Much of the region will be under a Heat Advisory Wednesday afternoon and evening, as “feels like” readings will once again climb well above the century mark. Actual highs won’t be far away from record high territory in the upper 90s. It won’t be much cooler Thursday as rain chances stay very slim.

On Friday, a weak cold front drops in from the Midwest. Only a small shot at rain comes from this system. However, we will catch some welcome relief from the heat...just in time for Father’s Day weekend! Highs drop into the more seasonable 80s Saturday into Sunday with cooler, more comfortable overnight readings. This cooldown won’t last: Another heat wave is expected to take hold early next week. We may push 100° for the first “official” day of Summer next Tuesday!

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, very hot and humid. High 98. Low 75. Winds S at 7 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. Continued hot and humid. High 96. Low 73. Winds SW at 8 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny. Slight chance of a thundershower. High 94. Low 66. Winds NW at 10 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 95

Today’s Low: 81r

Normal High: 87

Normal Low: 65

Record High: 102 (1894)

Record Low: 48 (1985)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 3.39″ (+1.32″)

Yearly Precip: 26.41″ (+2.25″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 15.5″

Today’s Sunset: 8:07 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 5:26 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 17 / Small Particulate Matter: 52)

Mold Count: Low (545 - Mold Spore Count)

UV Index: 10 (Extreme)

Pollen: 6.0 (Mod - Trees & Grass)

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.