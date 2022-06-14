Advertisement

Woman dies after falling into river at Grand Canyon, officials say

According to the National Park Service, a woman died while on a recent river trip on the...
According to the National Park Service, a woman died while on a recent river trip on the Colorado River at the Grand Canyon.(National Park Service)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 3:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Officials with the National Park Service said a woman visiting the Grand Canyon has died after falling into a river.

The Grand Canyon Regional Communications Center reports a passenger on a commercial river trip fell into the Colorado River on June 11 around 2 p.m. near Pipe Creek Beach.

Officials said commercial guides were able to reach her by boat and began CPR. However, 47-year-old Sheetal Patel was pronounced deceased by rescuers.

The NPS said Patel was cooling off along Pipe Creek Beach when a current caught her in the Colorado River. Patel hiked into the canyon to meet the river trip at Phantom Ranch and was beginning a multi-day boating trip.

The park service is investigating the incident in coordination with the Coconino County Medical Examiner.

Officials reminded all visitors to Grand Canyon to ensure they are drinking plenty of fluids, resting in the shade during the heat of the day, and watching for signs of distress in traveling companions while dressing appropriately for the weather.

The NPS said it does not recommend hiking from the rim to the river and back in one day.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TVA asks customers to reduce energy use
TVA asks customers to reduce power use during heat wave
Money scam reported in Scottsville.
Scottsville Police warning public of money scam
Glasgow: Domestic complaint leads to drug, child endangerment charges
WCSO Griffin Park Breakin
WCSO looking for two suspects who broke into gated area of Basil Griffin Park
A herd of bison are seen in Yellowstone National Park, Montana, on Aug. 26, 2016. A government...
Yellowstone National Park changes ‘offensive’ mountain name

Latest News

Russian forces fired three missiles in Ukraine’s Chernihiv region on Monday, forcing...
Russians control 80% of key Ukraine city, cut escape routes
A young boy fishes from a jetty, Monday, June 13, 2022, in Bal Harbour, Fla. More than 100...
Dangerous heat wave descends on parts of Midwest and South
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky., walks to the Senate Chamber on Capitol Hill in...
In a boost, McConnell backs Senate bipartisan gun deal
New York’s highest court has rejected former President Donald Trump’s last-ditch effort to...
NY high court nixes Trump appeal, clearing way for testimony
The Milwaukee Fire Department Dive Rescue Team prepare a raft to enter a drainage ditch on...
Milwaukee search finds body of boy swept away after storm