Assured Partners donation to Habitat for Humanity

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The local Habitat for Humanity called “BG Strong Build Blitz” received a generous donation of $50,000 from Assured Partners this morning.

The project, announced in April, is set to build 10 houses in 10 weeks in Bowling Green.

The money for this donation came from Assured Partners’ “AP Cares” fund which is used to assist in natural disaster relief around the country. After the tornadoes in December, Bowling Green needed help.

Corey Freeman, Midwest Region President for Assured Partners, says “It is in line with our values, ‘Power through partnership’ and It’s the right thing to do.”

Sara Coppler with Kentucky Habitat for Humanity, says the donation is right on time for the program “To have the community support but to have it so generously given at such a needed time; it will go to the pieces of wood that build the frames. It will go to the sidings, the finishes, it will go to every part of the house that once the family walks in, it’s their home.”

A lot of money has been raised to help the victims of the December tornadoes, however, with rising costs that money is not going as far as it needs to.

It is with volunteers and donations from the community, that Habitat for Humanity and other organizations are doing what they can for the citizens of Bowling Green.

