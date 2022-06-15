Advertisement

Auditor Mike Harmon pays visit to Pikeville Rotary Club, talks fraud, unemployment, and past legislative experiences

The Pikeville Rotary Club hosted Kentucky's 47th Auditor of Public Accounts Mike Harmon as a guest speaker at a meeting on June 15.(WYMT)
By Jordan Mullins
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky’s 47th Auditor of Public Accounts Mike Harmon made a stop in Pikeville to speak at a Pikeville Rotary Club meeting at the Overlook Events Center on Wednesday.

At the meeting, Harmon spoke about statewide audits and issues involving the state’s office of unemployment, such as nearly 400,000 archived and unread emails, 10 cases of full-time employees applying for unemployment, and other issues.

“We talked about this year’s volume one of the statewide single audit of Kentucky where we looked at, still a great deal of fraud that’s involved with it,” said Harmon. “There was also, as of June 30th of 2021, there were still over 120,000 unemployment claims that had not been adjudicated.”

Harmon also spoke about his prior 13 years of prior experience in the Kentucky General Assembly and the legislature he has worked to pass during his time there.

We also asked Harmon about his filing of a letter of intent in July 2021 to run for the office of governor in the next election as well as the influx of Republican candidates entering the race. Harmon added that he was honored to be running for the office of governor and he believes more competition would benefit him in the long run.

