Bowling Green man charged with possessing 11 pounds of marijuana
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 1:27 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Bowling Green man has been charged after being found with 11 pounds of marijuana.
Christopher Bessinger, 51, was charged with trafficking in marijuana, more than 5 pounds, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Warren County Sheriff deputies said they also found over $2,500 on him as well.
In a social media post, police said this arrest was an example of the public using the website to report criminal activity.
The public can send information directly to inquiry@wcsoky.net.
