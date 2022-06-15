Bowling Green man charged with possessing 11 pounds of marijuana

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Bowling Green man has been charged after being found with 11 pounds of marijuana.

Christopher Bessinger, 51, was charged with trafficking in marijuana, more than 5 pounds, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Warren County Sheriff deputies said they also found over $2,500 on him as well.

In a social media post, police said this arrest was an example of the public using the website to report criminal activity.

The public can send information directly to inquiry@wcsoky.net.

