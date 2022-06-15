Advertisement

Congressman Yarmuth credits American Rescue Plan for Ky. economic growth

RAW: Rep. John Yarmuth on the KY primary and education cuts
RAW: Rep. John Yarmuth on the KY primary and education cuts
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 8:28 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky congressman John Yarmuth said at a House Budget Committee hearing that the American Rescue Plan powered the strongest economic growth in nearly 40 years.

In Tuesday’s hearing, Yarmuth, who also serves as the Chair of the House Budget Committee, said the American Rescue Plan has been providing funding for recovery efforts following the COVID-19 pandemic.

The stimulus bill was passed in 2021 and provided the United States with a $1.9 trillion relief package to support local businesses, lowering premiums on health insurance and increasing tax credits.

”Thanks to the Rescue Plan, unemployment is near historic lows, at 3.6%,” Yarmuth said. “Seventeen states, including my home state of Kentucky, are seeing their lowest unemployment rates on record. In fact, the Rescue Plan nearly doubled GDP growth and led to the creation of 4 million additional jobs in 2021; that’s millions of Americans earning a paycheck as a direct result of the Rescue Plan.”

Yarmuth also predicted the United States economy to be larger at the end of this year, but he said with inflation, it would be a challenge.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The boy’s family discovered him after about 5-10 minutes and began performing CPR.
Child dies playing hide-and-seek with family, deputies say
Glasgow: Domestic complaint leads to drug, child endangerment charges
Money scam reported in Scottsville.
Scottsville Police warning public of money scam
Marcos Barrera works to clean an air conditioning unit.
Service technician explains how to maintenance A/C units during a heat wave
Horse owners sue officials, others
Horse owners file lawsuit against Barren County officials, others

Latest News

court gavel
Ex-prison officer sentenced for sexual abuse of inmates
Kentucky AG sues over abortion law blocked by federal court
FILE - Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear speaks about the increases in COVID-19 cases in the state and...
Governor Beshear names 17 to medical marijuana advisory panel
As the government shutdown continues, Lincoln's Birthplace is closed.
Lincoln birthplace to observe Juneteenth with presentations