Crews battle massive fire at CBD oil facility in Franklin

Franklin fire at CBD oil facility
Franklin fire at CBD oil facility(Bob Skipper)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 10:53 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
FRANKLIN, Ky. (WBKO) - Multiple fire crews battled a massive fire at a CBD oil facility in Franklin Tuesday night.

Woodburn Fire Chief Bob Skipper said it was, “one of the nastiest fires I’ve worked in 25+ years.”

No injuries were reported. It’s unclear at this time what caused the fire.

Multiple fire agencies were called to the scene including Bowling Green Fire Department, F-S Fire and Rescue, Auburn and Woodburn.

