Crews battle massive fire at CBD oil facility in Franklin

FRANKLIN, Ky. (WBKO) - Multiple fire crews battled a massive fire at a CBD oil facility in Franklin Tuesday night.

Woodburn Fire Chief Bob Skipper said it was, “one of the nastiest fires I’ve worked in 25+ years.”

No injuries were reported. It’s unclear at this time what caused the fire.

Multiple fire agencies were called to the scene including Bowling Green Fire Department, F-S Fire and Rescue, Auburn and Woodburn.

