Crime Stoppers: Theft and Vandalism

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Police say someone stole a JCB skid steer from Corydon, Indiana, and used it to damage a fence and air conditioner at a Griffin Drive business on May 27, 2022. Police followed the skid steer tracks to a business on Ambassador Drive where video surveillance showed the skid steer had made several trips hauling shingles.

Seven pallets of shingles were reported stolen, along with damage to the fence around the property. In another view, a truck can be seen without shingles, and later, loaded with shingles, as it leaves the area.

The truck is described as a single cab blue Ford flatbed with dual rear wheels. It appears to have a red tool box fixed to the bed, and is towing a dual axle gooseneck trailer.

