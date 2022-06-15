Advertisement

Crime Stoppers: Theft and Vandalism

Police say this is a picture of the suspect stealing seven pallets full of shingles on May 27, 2022.(WBKO)
By Gene Birk
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 6:53 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Police say someone stole a JCB skid steer from Corydon, Indiana, and used it to damage a fence and air conditioner at a Griffin Drive business on May 27, 2022. Police followed the skid steer tracks to a business on Ambassador Drive where video surveillance showed the skid steer had made several trips hauling shingles.

Seven pallets of shingles were reported stolen, along with damage to the fence around the property. In another view, a truck can be seen without shingles, and later, loaded with shingles, as it leaves the area.

The truck is described as a single cab blue Ford flatbed with dual rear wheels. It appears to have a red tool box fixed to the bed, and is towing a dual axle gooseneck trailer.

If you have any information about this or any crime, please call South Central Kentucky Crime Stoppers at 781-CLUE, Click Here to go to their website, or download their P3 Tips app for your mobile device.

Their telephone lines are not recorded and they don’t use caller ID. They just want your information, not your name, and you could get up to $1,000 for your anonymous tip.

