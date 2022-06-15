Ex-prison officer sentenced for sexual abuse of inmates

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - A former correctional officer at the Federal Medical Center in Kentucky has been sentenced to more than 11 years after pleading guilty to sexual abuse of inmates.

The U.S. attorney’s office says 46-year-old Christopher Brian Goodwin pleaded guilty in March to deprivation of rights under color of law and three counts of sexual abuse of a ward.

The release says Goodwin admitted touching three inmates on multiple occasions in 2019 and sexually abusing them.

Prosecutors say Goodwin in his plea agreement also admitted depriving another inmate of her constitutional rights and his actions also resulted in injury to the inmate.

