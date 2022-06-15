Advertisement

Ex-prison officer sentenced for sexual abuse of inmates

court gavel
court gavel(USAF / Joshua Magbanua)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 6:03 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - A former correctional officer at the Federal Medical Center in Kentucky has been sentenced to more than 11 years after pleading guilty to sexual abuse of inmates.

The U.S. attorney’s office says 46-year-old Christopher Brian Goodwin pleaded guilty in March to deprivation of rights under color of law and three counts of sexual abuse of a ward.

The release says Goodwin admitted touching three inmates on multiple occasions in 2019 and sexually abusing them.

Prosecutors say Goodwin in his plea agreement also admitted depriving another inmate of her constitutional rights and his actions also resulted in injury to the inmate.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The boy’s family discovered him after about 5-10 minutes and began performing CPR.
Child dies playing hide-and-seek with family, deputies say
Glasgow: Domestic complaint leads to drug, child endangerment charges
Money scam reported in Scottsville.
Scottsville Police warning public of money scam
Marcos Barrera works to clean an air conditioning unit.
Service technician explains how to maintenance A/C units during a heat wave
Horse owners sue officials, others
Horse owners file lawsuit against Barren County officials, others

Latest News

Kentucky AG sues over abortion law blocked by federal court
WKU Journalism and Broadcasting camp
WKU Journalism and Broadcasting camp
New Hart County Scam has surfaced
New Hart County Scam has surfaced
Western Kentucky University broadcasting workshop
High School students get hands-on experience at WKU through broadcasting workshop