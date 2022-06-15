Advertisement

Heat Advisory Continues Thursday!

Relief Coming This Weekend
By Shane Holinde
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Wednesday marked Day 4 of our ongoing heat wave! Thursday will be another scorcher, but changes are coming as we head toward Father’s Day weekend!

Triple-digit heat indices again Thursday afternoon

On Friday, a weak cold front drops in from the Midwest. Only a small shot at rain comes from this system. However, we will catch some welcome relief from the heat...just in time for Father’s Day weekend! Highs drop into the more seasonable 80s Saturday into Sunday with cooler, more comfortable overnight readings. This cooldown won’t last: Another heat wave is expected to take hold early next week. We may push 100° for the first “official” day of Summer next Tuesday!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

**HEAT ADVISORY for most of the WBKO area thru Thursday**

**EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING for far western sections thru Thursday**

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. Continued hot and humid. High 96. Low 75. Winds SW at 8 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny. Scat’d thunderstorms possible. High 94. Low 66. Winds NW at 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Sunny. Not as hot and less humid. High 87. Low 59. Winds NE at 11 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 96

Today’s Low: 75r

Normal High: 87

Normal Low: 66

Record High: 100 (1894)

Record Low: 48 (1927)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 3.39″ (+1.17″)

Yearly Precip: 26.41″ (+2.10″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 15.5″

Today’s Sunset: 8:07 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 5:26 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Moderate (Ozone Count: 9 / Small Particulate Matter: 77)

Mold Count: Low (545 - Mold Spore Count)

UV Index: 10 (Extreme)

Pollen: 5.0 (Mod - Trees & Grass)

