High School students get hands-on experience at WKU through broadcasting workshop

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Whether it’s filming, writing, or even on-camera experience, students are learning all aspects of broadcasting from the ground up.

Zoe Collins, a participant of the workshop, says, “I did not know how to work a camera at all. I have a camera to do photography. No video camera experience, no editing experience really with any of the software, so learning that stuff is really interesting.

With guidance from Professor Brian Elliott, he is utilizing all of his skills to make the most out of this experience.

Layne Yeager, also attending the workshop, says, “My favorite part is definitely working with Brian. He’s really nice, and he’s very helpful. He let’s us, like instead of doing everything for us, he lets us actually do it which helps us learn a lot better.”

Their goal by the end of the week is to complete a short film as a group...putting everything they learn to the test.

“We’re making a short film about the campus, and so, on the first day he took us all the way up and down the hill on campus, and just had us take pictures of locations we liked, we could work with, things that had good lighting, bad lighting, and explained why this is bad lighting. After we got back from location searching we worked on storyboard, and laying out the scenes and worked on cuts and different angles. We made a little tiny trial film where we had different feet angles and point of view angles, and all the different ways you can tie it all together to make it look more clean,” says participant Greenlee Goins.

WKU’s broadcasting department is hoping to gain more interest in this workshop in the coming years.

Yeager adds, “I would definitely recommend it for anyone because even if you’re not sure if you’re interested, coming here can kind of like solidify your opinions and if you actually are interested. It’s also just like a really fun hands-on experience, and you get to meet a lot of really cool people.”

To learn more about the broadcasting department, visit WKU’s School of Media website.

