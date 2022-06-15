Advertisement

Historic Railpark and Train Museum hosts patriotic flower show in honor of Flag Day

Patriotic flower show
Patriotic flower show(Ana Medina)
By Ana Medina
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 7:33 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - In honor of Flag Day, the Historic Railpark and Train Museum held a patriotic flower show.

This year the American Flag celebrates 245 years.

To celebrate the occasion, the flower show at the museum was called “You’re a Grand Old Flag” and presented by the Cardinal Council of Garden Clubs.

In it, different exhibits ranged from floral designs to photography to botanical arts and educational exhibits.

