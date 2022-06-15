Advertisement

Horses of Hope art project aims to help raise funds for tornado relief efforts in Graves, Hopkins and Warren Counties

Horses of Hope project will help raise funds for tornado relief efforts
By Ana Medina
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 8:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - An art project in the Bluegrass is restoring the faith of three counties that were the hardest affected during the December tornadoes.

The Horses of Hope project will also raise funds for tornado relief efforts.

“It’s been a great opportunity for some of our very talented students to showcase their artistic ability. But more importantly, in the bigger picture, it’s an opportunity for them, to give back,” says Rob Clayton, superintendent of Warren County Public Schools.

Several students in Graves, Hopkins and Warren Counties got to participate in the design of each horse each representing their beloved counties.

“Instead of working on our own part of the horse, we all switched places and worked on each other’s pieces. So it was really great to make friends, get new opportunities and try to develop the skills that we already had,” says Hayli Hundley, a Warren Central High School graduate who helped design Warren County’s horse, “In the Presence of Inflorescence.”

“We were trying to think of how, you know, we could get the community involved and with the schools, they opened their doors right after the tornado, and we’re taking in, you know, the donations of money, food, necessities that people really needed, you know, that lost everything that night. And by doing that, we thought why don’t we get some of the local art students at each of the high schools,” says Brad Howard, the president of Independence Bank in Warren County.

The project is a joint effort between the non-profit LexArts and Independence Bank.

“They approached us with the concept of being able to purchase three horses that represent the counties that we serve, that were hit hardest by the tornadoes and that was Mayfield, Dawson springs, and here in Bowling Green,” adds Howard.

The money will later be distributed between the three counties.

“We’re very thankful that the proceeds will support our family resource youth service centers,” adds Clayton.

“These horses can go anywhere from $15,000 to $25,000 a piece, on December the second, our horses will be sold along with the other horses, and those proceeds going to be split in half to each of the resource centers that are schools here,” also says Howard.

A visual representation that if the communities rally together they can turn tragedy into something positive.

You can donate by clicking here.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TVA asks customers to reduce energy use
TVA asks customers to reduce power use during heat wave
Money scam reported in Scottsville.
Scottsville Police warning public of money scam
Glasgow: Domestic complaint leads to drug, child endangerment charges
Marcos Barrera works to clean an air conditioning unit.
Service technician explains how to maintenance A/C units during a heat wave
WCSO Griffin Park Breakin
WCSO looking for two suspects who broke into gated area of Basil Griffin Park

Latest News

Western Kentucky University broadcasting workshop
High School students get hands-on experience at WKU through broadcasting workshop
KYTC (gfx)
Road closed in downtown Elkton for pavement markings
Patriotic flower show
Historic Railpark and Train Museum hosts patriotic flower show in honor of Flag Day
Horses of Hope project will help raise funds for tornado relief efforts
Horses of Hope project will help raise funds for tornado relief efforts