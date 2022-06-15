Horses of Hope art project aims to help raise funds for tornado relief efforts in Graves, Hopkins and Warren Counties

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - An art project in the Bluegrass is restoring the faith of three counties that were the hardest affected during the December tornadoes.

The Horses of Hope project will also raise funds for tornado relief efforts.

“It’s been a great opportunity for some of our very talented students to showcase their artistic ability. But more importantly, in the bigger picture, it’s an opportunity for them, to give back,” says Rob Clayton, superintendent of Warren County Public Schools.

Several students in Graves, Hopkins and Warren Counties got to participate in the design of each horse each representing their beloved counties.

“Instead of working on our own part of the horse, we all switched places and worked on each other’s pieces. So it was really great to make friends, get new opportunities and try to develop the skills that we already had,” says Hayli Hundley, a Warren Central High School graduate who helped design Warren County’s horse, “In the Presence of Inflorescence.”

“We were trying to think of how, you know, we could get the community involved and with the schools, they opened their doors right after the tornado, and we’re taking in, you know, the donations of money, food, necessities that people really needed, you know, that lost everything that night. And by doing that, we thought why don’t we get some of the local art students at each of the high schools,” says Brad Howard, the president of Independence Bank in Warren County.

The project is a joint effort between the non-profit LexArts and Independence Bank.

“They approached us with the concept of being able to purchase three horses that represent the counties that we serve, that were hit hardest by the tornadoes and that was Mayfield, Dawson springs, and here in Bowling Green,” adds Howard.

The money will later be distributed between the three counties.

“We’re very thankful that the proceeds will support our family resource youth service centers,” adds Clayton.

“These horses can go anywhere from $15,000 to $25,000 a piece, on December the second, our horses will be sold along with the other horses, and those proceeds going to be split in half to each of the resource centers that are schools here,” also says Howard.

A visual representation that if the communities rally together they can turn tragedy into something positive.

