Kentucky AG sues over abortion law blocked by federal court

(WKYT)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 5:54 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky’s Republican attorney general has gone to court over the state’s new abortion law.

The lawsuit is loaded with political and legal implications.

Attorney General Daniel Cameron claims Gov. Andy Beshear’s administration missed a deadline to set up regulations for the measure.

The law is currently blocked by a federal judge.

Cameron filed the suit Tuesday in state court.

He says the order blocking the law didn’t relieve state regulators of their obligation to craft regulations and create forms related to the measure.

Health and Family Services Cabinet spokeswoman Susan Dunlap calls the suit a “baseless and blatant political stunt.”

