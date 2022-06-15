The Lee and Hayley Show continues market expansion

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - “The Lee and Hayley Show” continues to gain momentum and expand its reach with the announcement of their show being added to the programming schedule with FOX8/WGHP, part of DMA Market 47 serving the Greensboro – Winston Salem – High Point region.

The show will be introduced to viewers on Tuesday, July 5 and will air weekdays at 1 p.m.

The longtime duo launched their new show on WTVQ ABC36 in Lexington in February of 2020 and have since grown to include audiences in Bowling Green (WBKO, FOX), Biloxi-Gulfport, Mississippi (WXXV, FOX), Columbus-Tupelo-Starkville, Mississippi (The CW), Macon, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT), Wilmington, North Carolina (WWAY, The CW), and now FOX8/WGHP giving them a current footprint of 13 cities in seven markets.

“We’re grateful to Jim Himes, the team at FOX8, and the Triad community for this opportunity,” said Lee Cruse. “We’ve been humbled by the show’s success and are truly blessed to have experienced such growth, especially during the pandemic. We look forward to meeting new friends in this market and sharing lots of laughs with you soon.”

From the very first show, Cruse and Hayley Harmon have delivered on viewer satisfaction with current event features, comic sketches, human-interest stories, and their weekly Charity Spotlight segment. Fan favorites include “Driving Me Crazy,” “Crazy Arms,” and daily antics with their staff. Viewers have been thrilled to be reunited with Lee and Hayley’s high-energy delivery, captivating on-screen chemistry, and no-punches-pulled comedy.

“Our plan from the beginning was to share one hour a day with our audience and hopefully give them give them an outlet to disconnect, be entertained, and enjoy a few laughs,” Harmon said. “Our fans are the very best in the country and are the lifeblood of ‘Lee and Hayley’. We are eternally grateful.”

