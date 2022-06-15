Advertisement

Median construction continues on Russellville Road in Bowling Green

By WBKO News Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 1:09 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A project to construct medians in multiple areas on Russellville Road in Bowling Green, will limit access Thursday, June 16.

Travel in the westbound direction on Russellville Road under the railroad bridge near Western Kentucky University’s campus coming from University Boulevard will not be allowed from 5 a.m. to noon.

Motorists will have to seek an alternate route. Motorists traveling on Russellville Road eastbound going toward WKU’s campus will be able to, but the road will be controlled by flaggers.

Motorists should expect delays.

