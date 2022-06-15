Advertisement

Missing Indiana juvenile found in Cromwell, 1 arrested

Joseph Lewis
Joseph Lewis(Ohio County Sheriff's Office Facebook)
By Will Whaley
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 12:04 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
CROMWELL, Ky. (WBKO) - A Hustonville man has been arrested in Ohio County after he was found with a missing Indiana juvenile.

Joseph Lewis, 41, was charged with third-degree rape, third-degree sodomy and kidnapping a minor on Saturday, June 11, after the Ohio County Sheriff’s Office was notified about a missing juvenile from Indiana was in a semi-truck they said was driven by Lewis.

Police made contact with Lewis and the juvenile at Perdue Farms in Cromwell on Highway 231.

After an investigation, police determined that Lewis had driven the juvenile over state lines into Kentucky without parental consent, and furthered deprived the juvenile’s father of custody.

Deputies determined that the two had engaged in sexual acts, and Lewis was arrested without incident.

Lewis remains housed in the Ohio County Detention Center on a $25,000 cash bond.

A court date has not yet been set.

