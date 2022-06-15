Near-Record Heat Today

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Today will be another scorcher, with heat indices near 105.

A Heat Advisory is in effect for today

Isolated showers or t-storm possible Friday

Noticeably nicer by the weekend

We are under a Heat Advisory again, with “feels like” temperatures in the triple. Actual highs won’t be far away from record high territory in the upper 90s. It won’t be much cooler Thursday as rain chances stay very slim.

On Friday, a weak cold front drops in from the Midwest. Only a small shot at rain comes from this system. However, we will catch some welcome relief from the heat...just in time for Father’s Day weekend! Highs drop into the more seasonable 80s Saturday into Sunday with cooler, more comfortable overnight readings. This cooldown won’t last: Another heat wave is expected to take hold early next week. We may push 100° for the first “official” day of Summer next Tuesday!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, very hot and humid. High 98. Low 75. Winds S at 7 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. Continued hot and humid. High 96. Low 73. Winds SW at 8 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny. Slight chance of a thundershower. High 94. Low 66. Winds NW at 10 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Normal High: 87

Normal Low: 66

Record High Today: 100 (1894)

Record Low Today: 48 (1927)

Sunrise: 5:26 a.m.

Sunset: 8:07 p.m.

Precipitation:

Yesterday: 0.00″

So Far This Month: 3.39″ (+1.32″)

So Far This Year: 26.41″ (+2.25″)

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good Ozone Count: 9 Moderate Small Particulate Matter: 77

Pollen Count: 6 Medium (Trees & Grasses)

Mold Count: Low

UV Index: 9 (Very High)

