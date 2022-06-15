Advertisement

Ohio County Sheriff’s Office searching for stolen vintage plow

Stolen plow
Stolen plow(Ohio County Sheriff's Office Facebook)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 8:20 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
HARTFORD, Ky. (WBKO) - The Ohio County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a stolen vintage horse-drawn plow.

Police said that the plow was taken Monday morning between 7:30 a.m. and 9 a.m. from a yard on Livermore Road in Hartford.

The plow is black in color and has wooden handles. The OCSO is asking anyone with information regarding this theft to call 270-298-4411.

