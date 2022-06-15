Advertisement

Person drowns near Green River Lake in Taylor County; Kentucky Fish and Wildlife investigating

Investigation is underway after a person drowns near Green River Lake in Taylor County on...
Investigation is underway after a person drowns near Green River Lake in Taylor County on Tuesday evening.(Campbellsville Fire & Rescue - Facebook)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 10:32 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMPBELLSVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Investigation is underway after a person drowns near Green River Lake in Taylor County on Tuesday evening.

According to Campbellsville Fire and Rescue, officials were called to reports of a person drowning near Wilson Creek in Campbellsville around 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Firefighters located the callers, who told officials where the person was last seen.

Officials said a public safety diver and a backup safety diver were sent to the area and began searching for the person.

Kentucky Fish and Wildlife also performed a sonar scan and guided the divers to the victim, who was around 75 feet out from the bank, Campbellsville Fire and Rescue confirmed.

The person was pronounced dead by the Taylor County Coroner’s Office.

Campbellsville Fire said 21 firefighters were on scene, as well as multiple rescue squads and divers.

Kentucky Fish and Wildlife and the Taylor County Coroner’s Office is handling the investigation. Officials said no rescuers were injured during the recovery.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The boy’s family discovered him after about 5-10 minutes and began performing CPR.
Child dies playing hide-and-seek with family, deputies say
Glasgow: Domestic complaint leads to drug, child endangerment charges
Money scam reported in Scottsville.
Scottsville Police warning public of money scam
Marcos Barrera works to clean an air conditioning unit.
Service technician explains how to maintenance A/C units during a heat wave
Horse owners sue officials, others
Horse owners file lawsuit against Barren County officials, others

Latest News

June 15th Weather Forecast
June 15th Weather Forecast
court gavel
Ex-prison officer sentenced for sexual abuse of inmates
Kentucky AG sues over abortion law blocked by federal court
WKU Journalism and Broadcasting camp
WKU Journalism and Broadcasting camp
New Hart County Scam has surfaced
New Hart County Scam has surfaced