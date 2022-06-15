Advertisement

Pet of the Week: Emmi

Bowling Green Warren County Humane Society
By Ariella Scalese
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 11:35 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Emmi is a 13 year old boxer/American Bulldog mix. She is fully vetted and would make an amazing addition to someone’s home! She is housebroken, gets along great with other dogs, and is great around kids! For a 13 year old pup she gets around great! She travels well in a vehicle and does great when left alone in the home. For more information about how you can adopt Pride or any of the other animals at BGWC Humane Society you can visit their website BGShelterPets.com or call 270-783-9404. You can also check out their Facebook page @BGWCHS

