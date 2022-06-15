Road closed in downtown Elkton for pavement markings

Advertisement

Traffic alert as pavement work begins in Elkton
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 7:34 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Crews will be working on pavement markings on the downtown square in the City of Elkton in Todd County Tuesday night from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Traffic will be maintained and motorists will be able to travel through the square while crews are working.

Motorists are also encouraged to avoid traveling through the downtown square area if possible.

The crosswalks and intersection markings are updated and redone.

