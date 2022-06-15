Advertisement

UPS flight to Louisville to bring baby formula into U.S.

The Biden administration is sourcing a flight that will bring over 44,000 pounds of Nestlé...
The Biden administration is sourcing a flight that will bring over 44,000 pounds of Nestlé Health Science Alfamino® and Alfamino® Junior specialty formula from Switzerland to Louisville.(Source: The White House)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 12:39 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The next flight bringing baby formula into the United States as part of Operation Fly Formula will be landing in Louisville.

President Biden says his administration is sourcing a flight that will bring over 44,000 pounds of Nestlé Health Science Alfamino® and Alfamino® Junior specialty formula from Switzerland to Louisville. UPS Airlines has confirmed to WAVE News that they will be operating the aircraft, but details about the flight’s schedule have not been released.

The White House says the formula, the equivalent of approximately 548,000 8-ounce bottles, will will be available primarily through a distribution pipeline serving hospitals, home health companies, and WIC programs around the U.S., with additional deliveries of Nestlé formula being announced in the coming days.

The flight will be the seventh Operation Fly Formula mission, but the first involving UPS.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The boy’s family discovered him after about 5-10 minutes and began performing CPR.
Child dies playing hide-and-seek with family, deputies say
Glasgow: Domestic complaint leads to drug, child endangerment charges
Money scam reported in Scottsville.
Scottsville Police warning public of money scam
Horse owners sue officials, others
Horse owners file lawsuit against Barren County officials, others
Marcos Barrera works to clean an air conditioning unit.
Service technician explains how to maintenance A/C units during a heat wave

Latest News

Christopher Bessinger
Bowling Green man charged with possessing 11 pounds of marijuana
KYTC (gfx)
Median construction continues on Russellville Road in Bowling Green
Joseph Lewis
Missing Indiana juvenile found in Cromwell, 1 arrested
Pet of the Week: Emmi
Pet of the Week: Emmi