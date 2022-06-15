Warren County Public Schools names new Principal of Rockfield Elementary

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Rockfield Elementary now has a new principal.

The Rockfield Elementary Site-Based Decision Making Council (SBDM) announced Brooke Knight as the next principal of Rockfield Elementary School Wednesday evening.

Since 2015, Mrs. Knight has been the assistant principal of Rockfield Elementary, where she helped Rockfield become a Leader in Me Lighthouse School, served as the Read to Achieve grant writer, evaluated teachers, monitored student data, and was a Principal Mentor for the WKU principalship program.

Upon learning of her selection as principal, Mrs. Knight said, “I am thankful to Superintendent Clayton and the Rockfield SBDM council for the honor to serve as principal at Rockfield Elementary. I am truly blessed to work with a wonderful family of educators who possess a love for kids as well as a personal kinship which supplies unwavering support.”

Prior to being an assistant principal, Mrs. Knight served as the Curriculum Coordinator for Oakland Elementary School and as a teacher at Plano Elementary School.

“I have enjoyed the opportunity to observe Mrs. Knight’s development as an administrator at Rockfield during the past several years; her experience will serve her well in leading Rockfield forward. I am confident in her ability to build upon the tradition and success at Rockfield and her commitment to students will be evident in her leadership approach.” Rob Clayton, Superintendent of Warren County Public Schools, said in a press release.

Knight is currently in the doctoral program at Western Kentucky University and will earn a Doctorate in Educational Leadership in 2024.

She earned an Administrative Certification Rank I, Level II Administration in Gifted and Talented endorsement (2012), a Masters of Arts in Education (2006), and a Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education (2002), all from Western Kentucky University.

She will assume her new responsibilities on July 1, 2022.

