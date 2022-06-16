Authorities searching for remains in Caneyville

CANEYVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - The Grayson County Sheriff’s Office confirmed they are searching for remains in the Caneyville area.

Grayson County Sheriff Norman Chaffins said they received information regarding a location where they said remains of a woman may be found at.

“We have not located any human remains at this time,” said Chaffins. “We do not expect to find a body. If we find anything it will be remains and possibly clothing, but again, we have not found anything yet.”

Chaffins has not yet confirmed the identity of the woman they are searching for.

