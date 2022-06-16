Advertisement

Authorities searching for remains in Caneyville

Police respond.
Police respond.(WBKO)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 10:03 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CANEYVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - The Grayson County Sheriff’s Office confirmed they are searching for remains in the Caneyville area.

Grayson County Sheriff Norman Chaffins said they received information regarding a location where they said remains of a woman may be found at.

“We have not located any human remains at this time,” said Chaffins. “We do not expect to find a body.  If we find anything it will be remains and possibly clothing, but again, we have not found anything yet.”

Chaffins has not yet confirmed the identity of the woman they are searching for.

We will update this story with more information as it becomes available.

