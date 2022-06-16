BGPD changes hiring process

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Police Department is making some changes to their hiring process.

Originally a cyclical process, with the department hiring yearly or bi-yearly, BGPD will now be hiring year-round. Deputy Chief Penny Bowles said the change came after the department realized they were missing promising applicants.

“I mean, if you’re looking for a job now and we aren’t hiring right now, obviously, you go and apply somewhere else,” Bowles explained, “So we were looking for a way to keep qualified people that are interested in working here in Bowling Green, just give them the opportunity to apply year round instead of waiting for cycles to open.”

State law requires applicants be 21 years old or older, have a high school diploma, and no criminal background. Bowles though, is looking for a little more.

“We’re just looking for people that have a heart for our community, want to make a difference, that are good communicators, good team players, and just want to be that be that change in our community,” Bowles said.

Bowles explained the department has worked with city leaders to assure BGPD has competitive wages.

“The City Commission and the city leaders have really worked with our finance folks to to make our salary competitive with other police agencies. So when you’re hired with BGPD, it’s $51,000. And then after you graduate the academy, you get the state incentive. So after the academy, you’ll be making about $55,000 as your base salary.”

With that, Bowles also explained benefits that come with being an officer, including the stations new take home cruiser policy.

“So when you’re out of training, it used to just be in the confines of Warren County, but effective July 1, you can take it 35 miles from BGPD headquarters,” Bowles explained.

Above all else, Bowles said the job gives you a sense of purpose.

“You know, you come in our calls for service, you get to meet lots of great people in our community, and you have a purpose. Not that other jobs don’t have purpose. But you know, you really have a heart for our community. And that’s why I love I love bowling green, I love this community. And that’s why I wanted to become a police officer.”

Those looking to apply can do so online or attend the open house at the police station Tuesday, June 28from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

