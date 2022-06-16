Advertisement

Bowling Green to host 'Climb out of the darkness' event

By WBKO News Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2022
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Climb out of the darkness is the world’s largest event raising funds and awareness for the mental health of new families.

It is an opportunity south central Kentucky families to come together, build comradery with the community, and develop deeper understanding of perinatal mental Health.

The event will be held on June 25th at Keriakes park.

All people ages 18 and over are encouraged to register ahead of time.

