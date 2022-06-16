Final day of really intense heat & humidity

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - ...and the heat goes on. But big changes are on the way for our final weekend of spring.

Another Heat Advisory is in effect for today

Rain chances and an isolated thunderstorm is possible tomorrow

Noticeably nicer by the weekend

On Friday, a weak cold front drops in from the Midwest. A chance of rain comes from this system, with the potential for an isolated strong to severe thunderstorm. Behind this rain/storm chance will be cooler air and lower humidity. Enjoy this short relief, before another heat wave is expected to take hold early next week. Temperatures will be close to 100° for the first day of Summer next Tuesday!

