Advertisement

Final day of really intense heat & humidity

By Ariella Scalese
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 6:37 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - ...and the heat goes on. But big changes are on the way for our final weekend of spring.

  • Another Heat Advisory is in effect for today
  • Rain chances and an isolated thunderstorm is possible tomorrow
  • Noticeably nicer by the weekend

On Friday, a weak cold front drops in from the Midwest. A chance of rain comes from this system, with the potential for an isolated strong to severe thunderstorm. Behind this rain/storm chance will be cooler air and lower humidity. Enjoy this short relief, before another heat wave is expected to take hold early next week. Temperatures will be close to 100° for the first day of Summer next Tuesday!

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Franklin fire at CBD oil facility
CBD oil facility ‘a total loss’ after massive fire in Franklin
The boy’s family discovered him after about 5-10 minutes and began performing CPR.
Child dies playing hide-and-seek with family, deputies say
Glasgow: Domestic complaint leads to drug, child endangerment charges
Horse owners sue officials, others
Horse owners file lawsuit against Barren County officials, others
Laurie Hinds, 51, was charged with state-jail felony abuse of corpse.
Woman charged with felony after spitting on corpse in casket at funeral home, records show

Latest News

Relief Comes This Weekend
Heat Advisory Continues Thursday!
June 15th Weather Forecast
Near-Record Heat Today
Heat Advisory in effect Wednesday
Steamy Conditions Continue!
June 14th Weather Forecast
Another day of intense heat & humidity