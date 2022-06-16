Advertisement

Former Logan County Schools administrator charged with sexual abuse crimes

Barry Goley
Barry Goley(Warren County Detention Center)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 10:56 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Bowling Green man and former Logan County School system administrator has been charged with sexual abuse regarding a minor.

Barry Wayne Goley, 53, was charged June 3 with unlawful transaction with a minor under 16-years-old, incest, and third-degree sodomy.

Logan County Superintendent Paul Mullins confirmed that Goley was the Director of Special Education in the system.

“Dr. Barry Goley is not currently employed by Logan County Schools,” said Mullins. “Dr. Goley was previously on a leave of absence from November 2, 2020 through July 26, 2021. He was assigned to work remotely for the 2021-2022 school year.”

Mullins also said after he worked remotely the 2021-2022 school year is when Goley resigned.

Goley was released from the Warren County Detention Center on June 6 on a $25,000 cash bond.

The next court date, according to the detention center, for Goley is July 12 at 1:30 p.m.

