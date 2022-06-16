Grants aid protections for adults who are older, disabled

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Officials say federal funding has been awarded to Kentucky to support protections for older adults and those with disabilities.

Gov. Andy Beshear said Wednesday in a statement that Adult Protective Services in Kentucky will receive $2.1 million and the Office of the State Long-Term Care Ombudsman will receive $238,000 from the Administration for Community Living.

The programs will use the funding to hire staff and recruit and train volunteers to conduct visits and investigate complaints.

The funding will help the agencies develop resident and family councils and provide education and assistance on resident rights and prevention of abuse and neglect.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.