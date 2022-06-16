Heat Subsides This Weekend!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Thursday was Day 5 of our ongoing heat wave, but we’re going to catch a reprieve in the very hot, humid conditions for Father’s Day weekend!

Much less humid by Saturday

On Friday, a weak cold front drops in from the Midwest. A chance of rain comes from this system, with the potential for an isolated strong to severe thunderstorm. Behind this rain/storm chance will be cooler air and lower humidity. Enjoy this short relief, before another heat wave is expected to take hold early next week. Temperatures will be close to 100° for the first day of Summer next Tuesday!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

FRIDAY: Partly sunny. Scat’d thunderstorms possible, esp. early. Not as hot. High 92. Low 66. Winds NW at 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Sunny. Cooler and less humid. High 85. Low 57. Winds NE at 11 mph.

FATHER’S DAY/JUNETEENTH (SUNDAY): Sunny and warm. High 87. Low 60. Winds E at 7 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 98

Today’s Low: 80r

Normal High: 87

Normal Low: 66

Record High: 102 (1918)

Record Low: 42 (1917)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 3.39″ (+1.02″)

Yearly Precip: 26.46″ (+1.95″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 15.5″

Today’s Sunset: 8:07 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 5:26 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Moderate (Ozone Count: 23 / Small Particulate Matter: 67)

Mold Count: Low (545 - Mold Spore Count)

UV Index: 10 (Extreme)

Pollen: 5.2 (Mod - Trees & Grass)

