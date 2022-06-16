Kentucky Kids on the Block, Mario’s Pizza Food Truck fundraiser

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky Kids on the Block partnered with Mario’s Pizza Food Truck this morning and set up in the parking lot of the Fruit of the Loom Brand Store.

Their mission was to raise money for local nonprofits to attend training opportunities.

For those out there that are unfamiliar with Kentucky Kids on the Block, they are a troupe that uses life-size puppets to provide education and prevention and teach children acceptance of differences in themselves and others.

Puppeteers with the troupe travel all over Kentucky performing in schools, boys and girls clubs, and other community centers. According to their website “In 2021, 24,213 children in 45 counties viewed programs. The puppets bring children to a teachable moment by reflecting their hopes, fears, likes, and dislikes.”

Locally, they own and operate The Higgins Center for Nonprofits, free kids runs, a youth board for elementary-aged children, and a monthly victim impact panel to combat driving under the influence.

