Logan county farmers advocate against solar project in the area

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A public hearing on a planned solar project was held in Logan county earlier today.

‘Silicon Ranch’ otherwise known as ‘Russellville Solar’ is trying to bring a solar farm to Russellville. The project would require over 1,000 acres of land either bought or leased from several property owners in the area.

Many local farmers and residents were against the idea. They advocated that bringing a solar farm to Russellville would interfere with a large amount of valuable crop land and negatively impact the ability for neighboring native vegetation to thrive due to contamination from the heavy metals that could be released from using solar panels over a long period of time.

WBKO News spoke with an attendee for more details. “There’s numerous reasons to be against it. But speaking from a farmer’s perspective, taking this ground out of production is catastrophic to us and is catastrophic to the United States. It’ll probably never happen the way they’re acting like it’ll happen. It’s scary. It’s a scary thought. And with everything going on in Ukraine and Russia, we can’t risk it. It shouldn’t be considered. It’s a bad stewardship of the ground,” Bridegt Coots said.

Officials at the meeting said they were unable to comment at this time due to it being an active case. To keep up with the case, click here.

